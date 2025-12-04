Previous
Last of the Sweetgum leaves still on the tree... by marlboromaam
Photo 2420

Last of the Sweetgum leaves still on the tree...

All but a few left.
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
663% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful - love to see the golden glows of Autumn still lingering on ! fav
December 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact