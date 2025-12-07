Previous
Catching the sunlight... by marlboromaam
Photo 2423

Catching the sunlight...

Shot back in November.

Getting a late start. Slept until 8:03 this morning. Must've needed the sleep. =)
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
663% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact