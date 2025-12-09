Sign up
Previous
Photo 2425
Unfolding...
Up close with the LOVE rose. Shot back in November, but it's red and white. =) Phone shot.
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
4
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Tags
white
,
red
,
flower
,
bloom
,
rose
,
blossom
,
phoneography
,
love-rose
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Beautiful!
December 9th, 2025
Mags
ace
@mccarth1
Thank you very much, Kerry.
December 9th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful fav!
December 9th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous colours opening…
December 9th, 2025
