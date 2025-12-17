Previous
Picasso'd cone... by marlboromaam
Photo 2433

Picasso'd cone...

Image rendered in the Style Transfer app with some tweaks in On1.
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

Beverley ace
Beautifully done…I like the delicate textures & colours
December 17th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice effect.
December 17th, 2025  
Bucktree ace
Fabulous close-up with nice textures and tones. Terrific edit.
December 17th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
The cone looks like a mass of little lovely chocolate buttons to me now. Yum!
December 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely cone, close-up, great textures and mono tones
December 17th, 2025  
