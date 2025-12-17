Sign up
Previous
Photo 2433
Picasso'd cone...
Image rendered in the Style Transfer app with some tweaks in On1.
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
5
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7243
photos
146
followers
86
following
666% complete
2426
2427
2428
2429
2430
2431
2432
2433
2430
2076
2431
2077
2432
2078
2433
2079
Views
16
5
1
365 Main Album
winter
pine-cone
wintertime
on1
style-transfer
apple-app
Beverley
ace
Beautifully done…I like the delicate textures & colours
December 17th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice effect.
December 17th, 2025
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous close-up with nice textures and tones. Terrific edit.
December 17th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
The cone looks like a mass of little lovely chocolate buttons to me now. Yum!
December 17th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely cone, close-up, great textures and mono tones
December 17th, 2025
