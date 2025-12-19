Previous
A Cowboy Santa... by marlboromaam
A Cowboy Santa...

Grabbed him off the shelf and put him in my shopping cart to bring home. =)

He'll be added to my collection of cowboy and unusual Santas. =)
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Christine Sztukowski ace
He has so much character, I love him
December 19th, 2025  
