Previous
Exam room with no art on the walls... by marlboromaam
Photo 2436

Exam room with no art on the walls...

Back at the primary care doctor to review all of my other doctor visits in the past few months. What a PITA! Have to go back so the vampires can get some bloodwork done. Other than that I'm done with doctors for this year. =) Phone shot.
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
667% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I really think medical rooms should have soothing art on the walls and ceilings! Soul destroying places. Hope all the bloods were ok and you can be left in peace for a while!
December 20th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So clinical ! Hope all the blood results will be fine and the last of the bland walls for a time !
December 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact