Previous
Photo 2437
An unusual Santa...
Phone shot in the waiting room at the doctor's office.
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
0
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7251
photos
146
followers
86
following
667% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
16th December 2025 10:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
medical
,
santa
,
phoneography
,
waiting-room
,
father-christimas
