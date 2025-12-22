Previous
Waiting room Christmas tree... by marlboromaam
Waiting room Christmas tree...

I took a few phone shots while I was in the waiting room.. so I could be called to the exam room where I could wait some more. LOL!
Mags

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 22nd, 2025  
