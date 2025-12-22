Sign up
Photo 2438
Waiting room Christmas tree...
I took a few phone shots while I was in the waiting room.. so I could be called to the exam room where I could wait some more. LOL!
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Tags
holiday
,
medical
,
christmas-tree
,
phoneography
,
waiting-room
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 22nd, 2025
