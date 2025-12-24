Previous
A cozy Christmas Eve... by marlboromaam
A cozy Christmas Eve...

This was on the TV screen in the waiting area for blood testing. All that moved was the falling snow outside the window, the flames flickering in the wood stove, and the flickering of the candle lights. Had to capture it! Phone shot.
Love the atmosphere in the room with rustic charm and the snow falling outside the picture window. A great scene for quiet relaxation with the seaming mug.
December 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
@dkellogg Thank you very much, David. =)
December 24th, 2025  
