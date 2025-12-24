Sign up
Photo 2440
A cozy Christmas Eve...
This was on the TV screen in the waiting area for blood testing. All that moved was the falling snow outside the window, the flames flickering in the wood stove, and the flickering of the candle lights. Had to capture it! Phone shot.
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Tags
christmas
,
window
,
candles
,
cozy
,
phoneography
,
wood-stove
Bucktree
ace
Love the atmosphere in the room with rustic charm and the snow falling outside the picture window. A great scene for quiet relaxation with the seaming mug.
December 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
@dkellogg
Thank you very much, David. =)
December 24th, 2025
