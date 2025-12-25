Sign up
Previous
Photo 2441
Wishing everyone a very merry Christmas...
A little more traditional of a Santa found in the waiting room at the doctor's office. Cheers 365ers!
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
6
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7259
photos
146
followers
86
following
668% complete
2434
2435
2436
2437
2438
2439
2440
2441
2438
2084
2439
2085
2440
2086
2441
2087
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
16th December 2025 10:58am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
christmas
,
santa
,
decorations
,
holidays
,
on1-border
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous jolly fellow! Merry Christmas Mags.
December 25th, 2025
Linda Godwin
What a cute Santa!! Merry Christmas!
December 25th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely Merry Christmas Mags Lovely image
December 25th, 2025
Beverley
ace
A cheerful Santa to make you smile… whilst waiting patiently
December 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
@rontu
Thank you, Linda.
@ziggy77
Thank you very much, Jo.
@beverley365
Thank you, Beverley.
December 25th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
What a Holly Jolly Santa. 🎅🏻 Merry Christmas 🎄
December 25th, 2025
