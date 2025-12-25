Previous
Wishing everyone a very merry Christmas... by marlboromaam
Photo 2441

Wishing everyone a very merry Christmas...

A little more traditional of a Santa found in the waiting room at the doctor's office. Cheers 365ers!
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
668% complete

Diana ace
Such a fabulous jolly fellow! Merry Christmas Mags.
December 25th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
What a cute Santa!! Merry Christmas!
December 25th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely Merry Christmas Mags Lovely image
December 25th, 2025  
Beverley ace
A cheerful Santa to make you smile… whilst waiting patiently
December 25th, 2025  
Mags ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.

@rontu Thank you, Linda.

@ziggy77 Thank you very much, Jo.

@beverley365 Thank you, Beverley.
December 25th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
What a Holly Jolly Santa. 🎅🏻 Merry Christmas 🎄
December 25th, 2025  
