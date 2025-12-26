Previous
Growing wild... by marlboromaam
Growing wild...

Magnolia grandiflora trees. My neighbor and I wonder when they'll bloom so I did a little research... It depends on the amount of sunlight and their maturity.
Linda Godwin
I love these trees! We have one growing in a shaded area near the creek in the woods.
December 26th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
It will be gorgeous
December 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
It looks very healthy.
December 26th, 2025  
Mags ace
@rontu Thank you, Linda. Their big green leaves are so lovely among all the brown this time of year. =)

@365projectorgchristine Thank you very much, Christine.

@wakelys They seem to be. =)
December 26th, 2025  
