Previous
Photo 2442
Growing wild...
Magnolia grandiflora trees. My neighbor and I wonder when they'll bloom so I did a little research... It depends on the amount of sunlight and their maturity.
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
4
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7261
photos
146
followers
86
following
Tags
green
,
winter
,
trees
,
wintertime
,
magnolia-trees
,
wild-magnolias
Linda Godwin
I love these trees! We have one growing in a shaded area near the creek in the woods.
December 26th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
It will be gorgeous
December 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
It looks very healthy.
December 26th, 2025
Mags
ace
@rontu
Thank you, Linda. Their big green leaves are so lovely among all the brown this time of year. =)
@365projectorgchristine
Thank you very much, Christine.
@wakelys
They seem to be. =)
December 26th, 2025
