Previous
Photo 2443
He's not impressed...
Shot Christmas morning. Will was not impressed with his Christmas moose that Santa left for him. Phone shot.
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
3
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
2436
2437
2438
2439
2440
2441
2442
2443
Photo Details
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
25th December 2025 1:47pm
Tags
phoneography
,
christmas-morning
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
,
christmas-moose
Dorothy
ace
No he’s not!
December 27th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
LOL!!
December 27th, 2025
Mags
ace
@illinilass
Not at all. =)
@casablanca
Ha ha! I guess he thinks he's a big boy now and doesn't care for toys, except balls and ropes to fetch and tug on. He has plenty of those. =)
December 27th, 2025
