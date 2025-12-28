Previous
A bit dreary... by marlboromaam
A bit dreary...

But still a lovely place to walk.
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Corinne C ace
The colors are softening and it is still a marvelous scenery
December 28th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Its calming to walk in the woods.
December 28th, 2025  
Dave ace
Peaceful
December 28th, 2025  
Beverley ace
A place to be…. I love walking in woods… I love waking in nature.
December 28th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
December 28th, 2025  
Diana ace
Not at all, beautiful woods and tones.
December 28th, 2025  
