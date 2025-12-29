Sign up
Previous
Photo 2445
Among the fallen leaves...
Tiny little striped wintergreen plants. Always a delight to find them.
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7267
photos
146
followers
86
following
669% complete
Photo Details
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
14th December 2025 9:53am
Tags
winter
,
leaves
,
fallen
,
wintertime
,
striped-wintergreen
