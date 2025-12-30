Sign up
Photo 2446
Rainy day...
Cloudy and wet.
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Photo Details
Tags
winter
,
trees
,
cloudy
,
rainy
,
wintertime
,
intimate-landscape
Bucktree
ace
Cool capture. Soft light and blurred edges give these woods a dreamlike, painterly feel - like an Orton effect.
December 30th, 2025
