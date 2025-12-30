Previous
Rainy day... by marlboromaam
Photo 2446

Rainy day...

Cloudy and wet.
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Photo Details

Bucktree ace
Cool capture. Soft light and blurred edges give these woods a dreamlike, painterly feel - like an Orton effect.
December 30th, 2025  
