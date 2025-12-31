Sign up
Previous
Photo 2447
Happy New Year 365!
Wishing you health, happiness and prosperity.
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
10
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7271
photos
146
followers
86
following
670% complete
View this month »
2440
2441
2442
2443
2444
2445
2446
2447
Latest from all albums
2444
2090
2445
2091
2446
2092
2447
2093
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
10
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
29th December 2023 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blooms
,
purple
,
flowers
,
pink
,
mums
,
blossoms
,
new-year's-eve
Wylie
ace
Beautiful thank you and ditto
December 31st, 2025
Diana
ace
Thanks Mags, wishing you and Will the same :-)
December 31st, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Happy New Year Mags!
December 31st, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Happy New Year Mags. It is just after midnight here so a new year has begun for me
December 31st, 2025
Mags
ace
@pusspup
Thank you, Wylie.
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana. =)
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne. =)
December 31st, 2025
Mags
ace
@kjarn
Thank you, Kate. I hope you're celebrating. =)
December 31st, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
I’m just watching the fireworks on TV with a glass of Baileys
December 31st, 2025
Mags
ace
@kjarn
Good enough! Cheers!
December 31st, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful beginning to a Wonderful New Year 🥳
December 31st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Happy New Year
December 31st, 2025
