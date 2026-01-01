Sign up
Photo 2448
Sundown...
On a cold winter's day. Phone shot.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
26th December 2025 5:02pm
Tags
sunset
winter
sundown
wintertime
phoneography
Corinne C
ace
I love sun rays ! A lovely composition.
January 1st, 2026
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne. =)
January 1st, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
“Happy new year!”
January 1st, 2026
