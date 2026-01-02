Sign up
Previous
Photo 2449
Always alert when we're outside...
Ready to lunge and run after the squirrels that he'll never catch. =)
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
4
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Tags
portrait
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
Diana
ace
A wonderful portrait of your handsome Will, beautiful framing too.
January 2nd, 2026
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful portrait! Will is all grown up and gorgeous!
January 2nd, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
He's a handsome fellow!
January 2nd, 2026
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you very much, Diana.
@corinnec
Thank you so much, Corinne.
@mccarth1
Thank you, Kerry.
January 2nd, 2026
