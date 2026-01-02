Previous
Always alert when we're outside... by marlboromaam
Always alert when we're outside...

Ready to lunge and run after the squirrels that he'll never catch. =)
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Diana ace
A wonderful portrait of your handsome Will, beautiful framing too.
January 2nd, 2026  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful portrait! Will is all grown up and gorgeous!
January 2nd, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
He's a handsome fellow!
January 2nd, 2026  
Mags ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you very much, Diana.

@corinnec Thank you so much, Corinne.

@mccarth1 Thank you, Kerry.
January 2nd, 2026  
