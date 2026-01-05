Sign up
Previous
Photo 2452
Half moon...
Shot the end of December.
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
4
3
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Tags
moon
,
winter
,
blue-sky
,
wintertime
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
January 5th, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
Super capture
January 5th, 2026
Mags
ace
@pdulis
Thank you so much, Peter.
@busylady
Thank you very much, Judith.
January 5th, 2026
Diana
ace
Perfect capture and crater details.
January 5th, 2026
