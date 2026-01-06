Previous
Shut cone... by marlboromaam
Shut cone...

They fall with open scales. If it rains - they shut. When the sun comes out and they dry - they open up again. Intelligent design. =)
Mags

Dione Giorgio
Nice image. It may be that I am going crazy but at the tip I see a face with conspicuous eye, nose and mouth. Do you see what I see?
January 6th, 2026  
