Previous
Photo 2455
Holly...
Little else to say about this. =)
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
3
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7287
photos
147
followers
87
following
672% complete
2448
2449
2450
2451
2452
2453
2454
2455
Latest from all albums
2452
2098
2453
2099
2454
2100
2455
2101
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
14th December 2025 9:49am
Tags
green
,
winter
,
holly
,
stems
,
wintertime
,
holly-leaves
Wylie
ace
Lovely lighting
January 8th, 2026
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely👍
January 8th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Great photo of it looking healthy & strong, love the bokeh background.
January 8th, 2026
