Down on the ground... by marlboromaam
Photo 2459

Down on the ground...

You can always spot the green onion grass this time of year. The rest of the grass is brown.

Allium vineale -AKA wild garlic, onion grass, crow garlic or stag's garlic. More info here - http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=56
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Babs ace
Lovely close up
January 12th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
What a treat to see some tendre green in January!
I thought about chives when I saw the picture!
January 12th, 2026  
