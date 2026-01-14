Previous
Down on the ground 2... by marlboromaam
Photo 2461

Down on the ground 2...

For those of you who've followed me a while, you know I have a fascination for these spiky Sweetgum balls. I just marvel at how they're made, their textures and shapes.
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

Corinne C ace
Wow a fantastic closeup!
January 14th, 2026  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne.
January 14th, 2026  
