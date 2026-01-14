Sign up
Previous
Photo 2461
Down on the ground 2...
For those of you who've followed me a while, you know I have a fascination for these spiky Sweetgum balls. I just marvel at how they're made, their textures and shapes.
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
2
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Tags
winter
,
macro
,
wintertime
,
sweetgum-tree-balls
,
spiky-balls
,
seed-balls
Corinne C
ace
Wow a fantastic closeup!
January 14th, 2026
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne.
January 14th, 2026
