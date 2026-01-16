Sign up
Previous
Photo 2463
Down on the ground 3...
All kinds of fallen leaves and different degrees of crunchy crackly textures. I know because I sat on some. =)
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
3
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Tags
winter
,
textures
,
shapes
,
wintertime
,
fallen-leaves
Lin
ace
Wonderful closeup
January 16th, 2026
Mags
ace
@linnypinny
Thank you, Lin.
January 16th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shapes and textures.
January 16th, 2026
