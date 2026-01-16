Previous
Down on the ground 3... by marlboromaam
Photo 2463

Down on the ground 3...

All kinds of fallen leaves and different degrees of crunchy crackly textures. I know because I sat on some. =)
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
674% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lin ace
Wonderful closeup
January 16th, 2026  
Mags ace
@linnypinny Thank you, Lin.
January 16th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shapes and textures.
January 16th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact