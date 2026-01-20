Sign up
Previous
Photo 2467
Camellia...
Finally blooming again after a severe trimming a few years ago.
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
2
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7311
photos
149
followers
88
following
Tags
flower
,
winter
,
pink
,
bloom
,
blossom
,
camellia
,
wintertime
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
January 20th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Beautiful
January 20th, 2026
