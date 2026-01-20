Previous
Camellia... by marlboromaam
Camellia...

Finally blooming again after a severe trimming a few years ago.
@marlboromaam
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
January 20th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Beautiful
January 20th, 2026  
