Rendering...

Photo 2469
Image rendered in the AI Impressionist Painter app with the silk option. This view should look a little different by summer.
Uploading tomorrow's images early since we have a busy morning ahead.
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
Mags
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Tags
winter
landscape
shrubs
back-yard
sheds
wintertime
apple-app
ai-impressionist-painter
silk-option
Dorothy
Hope it’s not to foggy.
January 22nd, 2026
