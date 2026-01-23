Sign up
Previous
Photo 2470
Cyclops...
For lack of a better title. Getting a late start to the day. We're under a winter storm watch until Monday afternoon. Freezing rain on the way Saturday night into Sunday morning. Ugh!
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
10th January 2026 12:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
scar
,
wintertime
,
cyclops
,
tree-bark
Dorothy
ace
Stay home be safe. I sure hope you don’t lose power.
January 23rd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super find - well spotted ! That eye is so real ! , wonderful monotones and textures ! fav
January 23rd, 2026
Babs
ace
Ha ha he has got his eye on yoi
January 23rd, 2026
Beverley
ace
Beautiful to see… thr eye has great details… I also like the beautiful patterns on the trunk.
January 23rd, 2026
Bucktree
ace
That tree is watching you. Hope the winter ice storm doesn't cause you any damage.
January 23rd, 2026
