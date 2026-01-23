Previous
Cyclops... by marlboromaam
Photo 2470

Cyclops...

For lack of a better title. Getting a late start to the day. We're under a winter storm watch until Monday afternoon. Freezing rain on the way Saturday night into Sunday morning. Ugh!
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Stay home be safe. I sure hope you don’t lose power.
January 23rd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super find - well spotted ! That eye is so real ! , wonderful monotones and textures ! fav
January 23rd, 2026  
Babs ace
Ha ha he has got his eye on yoi
January 23rd, 2026  
Beverley ace
Beautiful to see… thr eye has great details… I also like the beautiful patterns on the trunk.
January 23rd, 2026  
Bucktree ace
That tree is watching you. Hope the winter ice storm doesn't cause you any damage.
January 23rd, 2026  
