Pleasant skies... by marlboromaam
Pleasant skies...

But it won't look like this today. Uploading tomorrow's images early since the power situation will be iffy.
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Gorgeous tree silhouettes.
January 24th, 2026  
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.
January 24th, 2026  
lovely
January 24th, 2026  
You really must think you will lose power. Hope you don’t but you sound like a a woman who is prepared. Be safe.
January 24th, 2026  
@pdulis Thank you very much, Peter.

@illinilass Thank you, Dorothy. Not as prepared as I should be. =)
January 24th, 2026  
