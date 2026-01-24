Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2472
Pleasant skies...
But it won't look like this today. Uploading tomorrow's images early since the power situation will be iffy.
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7321
photos
148
followers
88
following
677% complete
View this month »
2465
2466
2467
2468
2469
2470
2471
2472
Latest from all albums
2469
2115
2116
2470
2471
2117
2118
2472
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
11th January 2026 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
trees
,
sunshine
,
blue-skies
,
contrails
,
bare-trees
,
wintertime
Diana
ace
Gorgeous tree silhouettes.
January 24th, 2026
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
January 24th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
January 24th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
You really must think you will lose power. Hope you don’t but you sound like a a woman who is prepared. Be safe.
January 24th, 2026
Mags
ace
@pdulis
Thank you very much, Peter.
@illinilass
Thank you, Dorothy. Not as prepared as I should be. =)
January 24th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
@illinilass Thank you, Dorothy. Not as prepared as I should be. =)