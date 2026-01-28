Sign up
Photo 2475
The bones of pityopsis...
Tiny little things, smaller than my little finger nail.
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Tags
winter
,
wildflower
,
wintertime
,
flower-bones
,
pityopsis
Linda Godwin
These are uses to the cold either still standing pretty
January 28th, 2026
Bucktree
ace
Lovely capture and excellent composition.
January 28th, 2026
Mags
ace
@rontu
Thank you, Linda.
@dkellogg
Thank you very much, David.
January 28th, 2026
@dkellogg Thank you very much, David.