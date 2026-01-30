Sign up
Previous
Photo 2477
Fallen out of the Sweetgum tree...
Usnea hirta - aka bristly beard lichen.
The weather people are not in agreement about the amount or the timing, but we are supposed to wake up to snow tomorrow morning with temps in the teens. We'll see!
30th January 2026
30th Jan 26
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7331
photos
146
followers
88
following
678% complete
2470
2471
2472
2473
2474
2475
2476
2477
6
2
365 Main Album
14th January 2026 11:02am
View Info
View All
Public
View
winter
,
lichen
,
wintertime
,
usnea-hirta
,
bristly-beard
Beverley
ace
Beautiful swirly whirly lichen…. Cool capture
January 30th, 2026
Mags
ace
@beverley365
Thank you, Beverley.
January 30th, 2026
