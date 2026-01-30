Previous
Fallen out of the Sweetgum tree... by marlboromaam
Photo 2477

Fallen out of the Sweetgum tree...

Usnea hirta - aka bristly beard lichen.

The weather people are not in agreement about the amount or the timing, but we are supposed to wake up to snow tomorrow morning with temps in the teens. We'll see!
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Beverley ace
Beautiful swirly whirly lichen…. Cool capture
January 30th, 2026  
Mags ace
@beverley365 Thank you, Beverley.
January 30th, 2026  
