Yesterday morning's view... by marlboromaam
Yesterday morning's view...

Phone shot from my upstairs bedroom window. Such a rare sight for South Carolina.
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Mags

Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Jenny
My mother sent me photos of the snow on the ground in South Carolina. A crazy sight for sure!
February 2nd, 2026  
moni kozi
Lovely!
February 2nd, 2026  
