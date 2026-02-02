Sign up
Photo 2480
Yesterday morning's view...
Phone shot from my upstairs bedroom window. Such a rare sight for South Carolina.
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
2
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing.
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
trees
,
woods
,
landscape
,
shrubs
,
wintertime
,
phoneography
Jenny
My mother sent me photos of the snow on the ground in South Carolina. A crazy sight for sure!
February 2nd, 2026
moni kozi
Lovely!
February 2nd, 2026
