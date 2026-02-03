Previous
Snow on the bow tie... by marlboromaam
Snow on the bow tie...

Phone shot.
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! he is not looking happy !!
February 3rd, 2026  
Lin ace
Thanks for the laugh! Cute capture.
February 3rd, 2026  
Kate ace
Made me laugh, too. Love how the snow on the bowtie mimics the mustache
February 3rd, 2026  
