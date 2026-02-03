Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2481
Snow on the bow tie...
Phone shot.
3rd February 2026
3rd Feb 26
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7339
photos
146
followers
88
following
679% complete
View this month »
2474
2475
2476
2477
2478
2479
2480
2481
Latest from all albums
2478
2124
2479
2125
2480
2126
2127
2481
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
1st February 2026 12:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
face
,
fence
,
old-man
,
bow-tie
,
phoneography
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ! he is not looking happy !!
February 3rd, 2026
Lin
ace
Thanks for the laugh! Cute capture.
February 3rd, 2026
Kate
ace
Made me laugh, too. Love how the snow on the bowtie mimics the mustache
February 3rd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close