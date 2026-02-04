Sign up
Photo 2482
Stay off the roads...
Unless absolutely necessary was the advice from the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Phone shot.
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
Mags
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7341
photos
146
followers
88
following
2475
2476
2477
2478
2479
2480
2481
2482
Latest from all albums
2479
2125
2480
2126
2127
2481
2482
2128
Tags
snow
,
road
,
winter
,
blue-sky
,
sun-flare
,
wintertime
,
phoneography
Janice
Yes I can see why! Hope you don't need to drive anytime soon.
February 4th, 2026
Mags
@chikadnz
Thank you, Janice. It's all melted now, but more snow shots to come since we rarely see it around here. =)
February 4th, 2026
John Falconer
Terrific blue sky. Great shot.
And my image posted today was taken on my IPhone Pro Max too.
February 4th, 2026
Mags
@johnfalconer
Thank you, John.
February 4th, 2026
And my image posted today was taken on my IPhone Pro Max too.