Stay off the roads... by marlboromaam
Photo 2482

Stay off the roads...

Unless absolutely necessary was the advice from the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Phone shot.
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Janice ace
Yes I can see why! Hope you don't need to drive anytime soon.
February 4th, 2026  
Mags ace
@chikadnz Thank you, Janice. It's all melted now, but more snow shots to come since we rarely see it around here. =)
February 4th, 2026  
John Falconer ace
Terrific blue sky. Great shot.

And my image posted today was taken on my IPhone Pro Max too.
February 4th, 2026  
Mags ace
@johnfalconer Thank you, John.
February 4th, 2026  
