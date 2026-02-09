Previous
Sharon and Teddy... by marlboromaam
Photo 2487

Sharon and Teddy...

Her wee bundle of joy since she lost her husband and her fur child, Tanner. She's like a new mom all giggly and sweet to her fur baby. Phone shot.
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
681% complete

Bucktree ace
Sweet portrait.
February 9th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Lovely to read…. So cute…
February 9th, 2026  
Kate ace
She got a cutie
February 9th, 2026  
