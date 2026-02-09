Sign up
Photo 2487
Sharon and Teddy...
Her wee bundle of joy since she lost her husband and her fur child, Tanner. She's like a new mom all giggly and sweet to her fur baby. Phone shot.
9th February 2026
9th Feb 26
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Tags
portrait
,
friend
,
puppy
,
teddy
,
sharon
,
fur-baby
,
phoneography
Bucktree
ace
Sweet portrait.
February 9th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Lovely to read…. So cute…
February 9th, 2026
Kate
ace
She got a cutie
February 9th, 2026
