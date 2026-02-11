Sign up
Previous
Photo 2489
Little Teddy...
Last one of my friend's Teddy for a bit. Phone shot.
11th February 2026
11th Feb 26
5
4
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing.
7355
photos
146
followers
88
following
681% complete
2482
2483
2484
2485
2486
2487
2488
2489
2486
2132
2487
2133
2488
2134
2489
2135
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
27th January 2026 9:41am
Privacy
Public
Tags
puppy
,
teddy
,
fur-baby
,
morkie
,
phoneography
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
adorable
February 11th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So adorable, love that gaze and the softness of his silky fur ! fav
February 11th, 2026
Babs
ace
He is so photogenic
February 11th, 2026
Diana
ace
Such an adorable little Teddy, a real cuddle bundle.
February 11th, 2026
John Falconer
ace
Very very very cute. Great capture of all that cuteness
February 11th, 2026
