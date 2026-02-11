Previous
Little Teddy... by marlboromaam
Photo 2489

Little Teddy...

Last one of my friend's Teddy for a bit. Phone shot.
11th February 2026 11th Feb 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
681% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
adorable
February 11th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So adorable, love that gaze and the softness of his silky fur ! fav
February 11th, 2026  
Babs ace
He is so photogenic
February 11th, 2026  
Diana ace
Such an adorable little Teddy, a real cuddle bundle.
February 11th, 2026  
John Falconer ace
Very very very cute. Great capture of all that cuteness
February 11th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact