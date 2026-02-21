Sign up
Photo 2499
Modesty mural...
Image first rendered in the AI Impressionist Painter app, then the brick texture was added in On1 layers.
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
2
1
Mags
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7375
photos
145
followers
88
following
2492
2493
2494
2495
2496
2497
2498
2499
2496
2142
2497
2143
2498
2144
2499
2145
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Tags
winter
,
mural
,
statue
,
composite
,
modesty
,
garden-art
,
wintertime
,
yard-art
,
concrete-statue
Corinne C
ace
So well done!
February 21st, 2026
Diana
ace
Beautifully done with lovely tones.
February 21st, 2026
