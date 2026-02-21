Previous
Modesty mural... by marlboromaam
Photo 2499

Modesty mural...

Image first rendered in the AI Impressionist Painter app, then the brick texture was added in On1 layers.
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Corinne C ace
So well done!
February 21st, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautifully done with lovely tones.
February 21st, 2026  
