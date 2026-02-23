Sign up
Photo 2501
Spritzed...
Bought myself some flowers for some color and got out the spritzing bottle for a little wet effect. =)
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Tags
red
,
blooms
,
flowers
,
roses
,
water-drops
,
blossoms
,
spritzed
Beverley
ace
Soo pretty… cheerful & rosy. Beautiful 🤩
February 23rd, 2026
