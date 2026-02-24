Sign up
Previous
Photo 2502
No leaf budding yet...
Still too cold but the swamp maples are blooming in the Wateree Swamp. I noticed as I drove through it on the way to see a friend yesterday.
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Tags
winter
,
trees
,
woods
,
wintertime
,
bare-limbs
KV
ace
We’ve had some crazy weather here… it went from high 70’s to low 20’s with gusty cold winds. I see some nice green holly amongst the trees.
February 24th, 2026
Mags
ace
@kvphoto
Thank you, KV. Yes, crazy weather here too. It's cold this morning but we're supposed to get thunderstorms on Thursday. 😳
February 24th, 2026
