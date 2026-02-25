Previous
Spritzed 2... by marlboromaam
Photo 2503

Spritzed 2...

Getting a late start this morning. Was on the phone with Apple Support, but all is well now.

From the flowers I bought myself a few days ago and my little spritzing bottle. =)
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Diana ace
A beautiful rose, lovely shot with the droplets.
February 25th, 2026  
KV ace
Beautiful.
February 25th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful fv!
February 25th, 2026  
