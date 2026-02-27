Raspberry red...

Previous
Glad to see these little finches back feeding on the safflower seed feeder.
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Beverley ace
Very beautiful…
February 27th, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and light. Those seeds look so good, even I would enjoy them ;-)
February 27th, 2026  
Al C ace
Wonderful capture
February 27th, 2026  
Mags ace
@beverley365 Thank you, Beverley.

@ludwigsdiana Thank you very much, Diana.

@allyc Thank you so much, AI C.
February 27th, 2026  
Bucktree ace
Cute capture of this little finch and nice bokeh in the background.
February 27th, 2026  
