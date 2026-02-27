Sign up
Previous
Photo 2505
Raspberry red...
Glad to see these little finches back feeding on the safflower seed feeder.
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
5
5
winter
bird-feeder
house-finch
wintertime
wild-bird
safflower-seeds
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful…
February 27th, 2026
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and light. Those seeds look so good, even I would enjoy them ;-)
February 27th, 2026
Al C
ace
Wonderful capture
February 27th, 2026
Mags
ace
@beverley365
Thank you, Beverley.
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you very much, Diana.
@allyc
Thank you so much, AI C.
February 27th, 2026
Bucktree
ace
Cute capture of this little finch and nice bokeh in the background.
February 27th, 2026
