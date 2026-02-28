Previous
This oak tree got my attention... by marlboromaam
This oak tree got my attention...

So many clusters of mistletoe growing in it! Phone shot.
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Dave ace
Looks like a Dr. Suess-like oak tree
February 28th, 2026  
