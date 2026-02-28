Sign up
Photo 2506
This oak tree got my attention...
So many clusters of mistletoe growing in it! Phone shot.
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Tags
winter
mistletoe
parasite
wintertime
oak-tree
phoneography
bare-tree
intimate-landscape
Dave
ace
Looks like a Dr. Suess-like oak tree
February 28th, 2026
