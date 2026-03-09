Sign up
Previous
Photo 2515
Spritzed petals 3...
There may be one or two more to come.
9th March 2026
9th Mar 26
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing.
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
pink
,
bloom
,
rose
,
blossom
,
petals
,
water-drops
,
spritzed-petals
Janice
ace
Nice close-up of the water droplets on the petals.
March 9th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful…. Like little diamonds twinkling in the light
March 9th, 2026
