Photo 2518
Rotting away...
A bunch of clustered tree stumps down in the wash. BOB!
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7413
photos
144
followers
88
following
Tags
winter
,
decay
,
tree-stumps
,
rot
,
wintertime
,
intimate-landscape
Babs
ace
Decay at its best
March 12th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Scary!
March 12th, 2026
