Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2519
Spritzed petals 4...
This may or may not be the last of these shots with the flowers I bought myself. =)
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7415
photos
144
followers
88
following
690% complete
View this month »
2512
2513
2514
2515
2516
2517
2518
2519
Latest from all albums
2516
2162
2517
2163
2518
2164
2519
2165
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
14th February 2026 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
pink
,
rose
,
petals
,
water-drops
,
spritzed
Wylie
ace
Pretty close up
March 13th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful.
March 13th, 2026
Beverley
ace
a gentle capture & the colours are soo pretty. I love roses... they never go out of style.
March 13th, 2026
Mags
ace
@pusspup
Thank you, Wylie.
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
@beverley365
Thank you, Beverley.
March 13th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
@beverley365 Thank you, Beverley.