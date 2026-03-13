Previous
Spritzed petals 4... by marlboromaam
Spritzed petals 4...

This may or may not be the last of these shots with the flowers I bought myself. =)
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Wylie ace
Pretty close up
March 13th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
March 13th, 2026  
Beverley ace
a gentle capture & the colours are soo pretty. I love roses... they never go out of style.
March 13th, 2026  
Mags ace
@pusspup Thank you, Wylie.

@wakelys Thank you, Susan.

@beverley365 Thank you, Beverley.
March 13th, 2026  
