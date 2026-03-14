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Previous
Photo 2520
Evergreen holly trees...
Always a little green if you look for it.
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Photo Details
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10
Comments
3
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
22nd February 2026 4:03pm
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winter
,
trees
,
woods
,
wintertime
,
holly-leaves
Beverley
ace
I spy some beautiful green leaves... just what you need.
March 14th, 2026
KV
ace
Nice backlighting.
March 14th, 2026
Babs
ace
Springing back to life
March 14th, 2026
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