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Evergreen holly trees... by marlboromaam
Photo 2520

Evergreen holly trees...

Always a little green if you look for it.
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Beverley ace
I spy some beautiful green leaves... just what you need.
March 14th, 2026  
KV ace
Nice backlighting.
March 14th, 2026  
Babs ace
Springing back to life
March 14th, 2026  
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