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Previous
Photo 2521
LOL! Pie-eyed after his bath...
Shot taken by his groomer, Allie, before he gets blow dried. Will doesn't care for it, but he tolerates it pretty good.
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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365 Main Album
Taken
23rd February 2026 11:47am
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bath
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Simply Amanda
Sooo cute!!!
March 15th, 2026
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