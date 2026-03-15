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LOL! Pie-eyed after his bath... by marlboromaam
Photo 2521

LOL! Pie-eyed after his bath...

Shot taken by his groomer, Allie, before he gets blow dried. Will doesn't care for it, but he tolerates it pretty good.
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Simply Amanda
Sooo cute!!!
March 15th, 2026  
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