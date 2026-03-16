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Previous
Photo 2522
Sunrise in the trees...
The position of the sun keeps moving toward my driveway. Soon it will rise and shine in a different position through the trees. Phone shot.
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Photo Details
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4
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365 Main Album
Taken
1st March 2026 7:44am
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winter
,
trees
,
sunrise
,
sun-flare
,
wintertime
,
sunup
,
phoneography
,
front-yard
Beverley
ace
beautiful sunbeams...
March 16th, 2026
Janice
ace
Love the light through the trees!
March 16th, 2026
John Falconer
ace
Lovely shot.
March 16th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
beautiful sunrays
March 16th, 2026
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