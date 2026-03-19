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Very pleased with himself... by marlboromaam
Photo 2525

Very pleased with himself...

He chased a squirrel up a tree. LOL!
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Wylie ace
Clever fellow!
March 19th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Good boy! Doing his job to keep the property safe! Handsome.
March 19th, 2026  
Janice ace
Lovely dog portrait!
March 19th, 2026  
Mags ace
@pusspup Thank you, Wylie.

@mccarth1 Thank you, Kerry.

@chikadnz Thank you very much, Janice.
March 19th, 2026  
Beverley ace
a lovely proud moment for him... He's so soo gorgeous
March 19th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A super profile photo ! fav
March 19th, 2026  
Babs ace
He does look pleased with himself. Clever boy.
March 19th, 2026  
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