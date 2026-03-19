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Photo 2525
Very pleased with himself...
He chased a squirrel up a tree. LOL!
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Photo Details
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12
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7
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5
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
12th February 2026 3:10pm
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Wylie
ace
Clever fellow!
March 19th, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Good boy! Doing his job to keep the property safe! Handsome.
March 19th, 2026
Janice
ace
Lovely dog portrait!
March 19th, 2026
Mags
ace
@pusspup
Thank you, Wylie.
@mccarth1
Thank you, Kerry.
@chikadnz
Thank you very much, Janice.
March 19th, 2026
Beverley
ace
a lovely proud moment for him... He's so soo gorgeous
March 19th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super profile photo ! fav
March 19th, 2026
Babs
ace
He does look pleased with himself. Clever boy.
March 19th, 2026
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@mccarth1 Thank you, Kerry.
@chikadnz Thank you very much, Janice.