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Swamp maple blossoms... by marlboromaam
Photo 2527

Swamp maple blossoms...

Lovely tiny frilly pink blossoms. As close as I could get with the zoom.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Corinne C ace
Delightful details of these blossoms. I love their warm color contrasting with the cooler bokeh.
March 21st, 2026  
Beverley ace
a lovely splash oif pinks... spring will soon be sprung...
March 21st, 2026  
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