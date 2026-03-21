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Previous
Photo 2527
Swamp maple blossoms...
Lovely tiny frilly pink blossoms. As close as I could get with the zoom.
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Photo Details
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2
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365 Main Album
Taken
1st March 2026 11:16am
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blooms
,
flowers
,
pink
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spring
,
blossoms
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springtime
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eastern-red-maple
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swamp-maple
Corinne C
ace
Delightful details of these blossoms. I love their warm color contrasting with the cooler bokeh.
March 21st, 2026
Beverley
ace
a lovely splash oif pinks... spring will soon be sprung...
March 21st, 2026
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