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Gold finch after the sunflower seeds... by marlboromaam
Photo 2529

Gold finch after the sunflower seeds...

Still wearing his olive green feathers.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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